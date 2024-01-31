Digitain unveils AutoBet: a groundbreaking betting feature

Digitain’s AutoBet sportsbook feature will ensure that the bettors can select a bet with their preferred odds.

Press release.- Digitain, a global leader in iGaming solutions, has announced the launch of AutoBet. The firm defined it as a “revolutionary betting feature designed to empower players and transform the sports betting landscape.” AutoBet puts the control firmly in the hands of users, allowing them to define their preferred odds range and customise their betting experience like never before.

AutoBet marks a significant leap forward in the world of sports betting, addressing the diverse needs and preferences of players. By enabling users to set their preferred odds range for a bet, Digitain ensures that players never miss out on the odds they desire, providing a truly personalised and tailored betting experience.

Using AutoBet is “straightforward and efficient.” Players log in to their accounts, choose the event and market they want to bet on, and set their preferred odds range. Moreover, users can track all their requests in Autobet history, even if it is canceled the reason is always displayed. If the odds for their selected event fall within the specified range, the system automatically places the bet. This streamlined process ensures a hassle-free and user-friendly experience for players.

Zohrab Karapetyan, Digitain’s chief of sportsbook product, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch of AutoBet, stating: “At Digitain, we are committed to delivering solutions that cater to the unique needs of our partner operators and their players. AutoBet is a prime example of this commitment. It empowers players, providing them with the flexibility and control they deserve when placing bets.”

In the back office, operators can configure AutoBet for single bets, multi bets, or both, based on their preferences and the demands of their player base. This level of customisation ensures that AutoBet seamlessly integrates with an operator’s existing offerings, enhancing the overall betting experience.

Digitain continues to lead the way in iGaming innovation, and AutoBet stands as a testament to their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for operators and players alike”.