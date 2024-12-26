Digitain announces new slogan and vision ahead of ICE Barcelona

The company announced a bold new vision and slogan that embodies its forward-thinking approach and highlights its commitment to innovation and excellence.

Press release.- Digitain presented its new company slogan: “Built to lead“. Announced ahead of ICE Barcelona 2025, this slogan highlights Digitain’s fresh perspective on its vision, positioning, strategic pillars, and essence.

Digitain’s new vision reflects its dedication and commitment to creating genuine connections, ensuring meticulous attention to detail, and maintaining a dynamic, leading-edge approach to innovation. The company’s lasting success is grounded in the strength of its partnerships, an obsession with achieving excellence, and a relentless drive to set new industry benchmarks. Guided by its strategic pillars—next-generation product innovation, unsurpassed service, industry expertise and pioneering new standards—Digitain is further solidifying its position as the trusted partner of choice for leading operators worldwide.

Aregnaz Hakobyan, group chief marketing officer at Digitain, stated: “A strong foundation and well-defined brand architecture are the cornerstones of our success and the roadmap to our future. The Brand Reboot Project was a project that we have worked on for over 4 months and is more than a refresh—it’s a powerful step forward that enhances our value and clearly articulates our purpose. Our slogan,’ built to lead’ encapsulates who we are and where we are heading, embodying our unwavering commitment to excellence and leadership. It also signifies that our company has reached a pivotal point—leading the iGaming and tech industry with innovation and unmatched expertise.”

Then, she added: “Our vision indicates that we are shaping the future of iGaming as the leading technology giant and the partner of choice for top-tier operators globally. With unrivalled service and a passionately committed team, we are setting new industry standards, making iGaming safer and more socially accepted than ever before.”

Edmond Ghulyan promoted to the CEO role

Digitain announced last Monday that Edmond Ghulyan, the Group’s chief strategy officer, has been promoted to CEO of Relum, the casino engine solution provider that is part of the Digitain Group of Companies.

Edmond has held several key leadership positions within the Digitain Group over the past seven years, including chief of Centrivo Products and Group chief strategy officer. He brings extensive experience in the iGaming industry, along with expertise in digital strategy, product innovation, operations, and market-product fit strategies. His comprehensive understanding of both B2B and B2C iGaming supply chains will be invaluable in further scaling Relum’s product offerings, including casino aggregation services and market expansion.

Digitain’s Group founder, Vardges Vardanyan, commented on the promotion: “I am delighted to have Edmond lead the Relum team. With his extensive experience in product and commercial development at Digitain over the years, Edmond will support and facilitate comprehensive solutions as Relum expands its services to B2C partner operators in high-growth markets.”

See also: Digitain and LeBull.pl join forces with a new partnership

Edmond Ghulyan, CEO of Relum, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role: “I am truly excited to have played my part of Digitain’s growth journey, and now Relum, a company that has consistently expanded its business solutions within the global regulated iGaming supply chain. The company’s customer-centric approach and commitment to its people in delivering complex solutions for today’s multi-jurisdictional regulated operators have always impressed me. I eagerly look forward to scaling the Relum business with new and existing partners and leading the product and sales team in the coming months.”