Digitain introduces Paydrom

Paydrom is the payment gateway powered by Digitain.

Press release.- Digitain is excited to announce the launch of Paydrom, a cutting-edge payment gateway. Paydrom is designed to make online transactions faster, safer, and more convenient than ever before integrated with various international providers offering over 400 payment methods globally.

“We are thrilled to introduce Paydrom to the market,” said Arin Andriazian, chief of Payment Product. “We have created a comprehensive payment gateway that covers all the needs of operators. By continually expanding our global portfolio, we believe Paydrom will be a refreshing addition to the world of online payments.”

With Paydrom, operators can enjoy seamless and secure payments through a variety of local payment options.

In addition, Paydrom offers a wide range of customization options, allowing operators to tailor the platform to their specific needs. Paydrom covers a wide variety of payment processing solutions, including card payments, e-wallets, bank transfers, and crypto.

If you want to explore more about Paydrom meet Digitain team at ICE London 2023 at stand S4-150.

