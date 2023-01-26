Casino engine with game aggregator Relum to be officially launched at ICE London 2023

Relum is heading to ICE London 2023 to present its innovative products.

Press release.- Relum, a Casino Engine with rich game portfolio and promotional tools such as Jackpot, Tournament and Free Game, powered by cutting-edge technology, was in the market since 2022.

In terms of results, Relum provides instant access to over 13.000 games of more than 160 content providers.

“2023 is meant to become the defining year for our company. To be honest, it still amazes me to realize how much we have already achieved. With such an ambitious start we had in 2022, our further steps are to secure the success we have already achieved in terms of software solutions development,” stated Relum’s CEO, Emil Hakobian.

“We are thrilled to bring Relum to the market,” said Vardges Vardanyan, founder of Relum and Digitain Group. “We have worked tirelessly to develop the Casino Engine with Game Aggregator. We are confident that Relum will quickly become a leading company in the industry.”

In 2023 our focus will be on expanding and developing the existing tools to support the business growth of our partners’.

Moreover, Relum is heading to ICE London 2023 and it is a great chance to meet the company’s experienced team at stand N7-320.

For more information about Relum, please visit https://www.relum.com/