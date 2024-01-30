Digitain integrates Bragg’s Games

Digitain adds Bragg Gaming Group’s portfolio of over 500 games to its Centrivo Dynamics and Centrivo Universal iGaming platforms.

Press release.- Digitain has announced a games distribution partnership with Bragg Gaming Group’s game portfolio, and Bragg’s full gaming portfolio is now available on Digitain’s Centrivo platforms and aggregation service.

The partnership with Bragg Gaming Group, including exclusive and in-house content, allows its flagship games, such as those from its Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic studios, to be available within Digitain’s distribution. This partnership is a valuable addition of 500+ games from an industry-leading provider such as Bragg, into Digitain’s impressive 20000+ games distribution portfolio.

Ashot Sahakyan, director of International Relations at Digitain, said: “We are committed to providing our partners with innovative gaming content. Bragg has proven best-performing content and combined with Digitain’s comprehensive iGaming platform for all our partners, this partnership is a good fit for our continued commercial growth as unique content remains a key differentiator for online B2C casino brands.”

Matej Nemec, commercial director of Bragg Gaming Group, said: “We are delighted that over 500 games from our content portfolio are now available through Digitain’s Centrivo platforms, which further increases our games’ reach to operators and to their players.”