Digitain announces partnership with REEVO

Digitain adds REEVO’s portfolio of over 40 games, including slots and table games, to its Centrivo platforms and aggregation service.

Press release.- Digitain announced a distribution partnership with REEVO aggregation platform. The deal allows access to REEVO’s games portfolio, which consists of high-performance slot and table games, which shall now be available on Digitain’s Centrivo Dynamics and Centrivo Universal platforms and via Digitain’s aggregation service.

Ashot Sahakyan, director of International Relations at Digitain, said: “We have admired REEVO for some time as they share the same commitment to innovation and customer and player-centric solutions as Digitain. This agreement reinforces our company and brand values to deliver the optimal and best performing iGaming content to our growing partners globally.”

Meanwhile, Petra Maria Poola, head of sales, REEVO, stated: “It is a pleasure to collaborate with Digitain and their commercial and product teams. We are positive that our high-performing games portfolio will be a hit with Digitain’s B2C partner operators and their players.”