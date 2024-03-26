Digitain announces partnership with MNBET.mn

Digitain partners with Mongolian-based NZGM LLC the licensed operator of MNBET.mn with a turnkey Sportsbook solution.

Press release.- Digitain confirmed today that it had signed a partnership agreement to provide its award-winning turnkey solution to Mongolian-based NZGM LLC who are the licensed operators of B2C brand MNBET.mn.

Under the partnership, NZGM LLC shall be provided with Digitain’s award-winning GLI-certified turnkey solution that includes a proprietary Sportsbook that includes 1,000+ in-house risk managers and sports traders for 100+ sports, 130,000+ Real Live Monthly Events, 80,000 pre-match events each month, 15,000+ Leagues, 3,000+ Betting Markets, Casino, Payment Gateway, Sports Data and Statistics along with enterprise tools for mobile, desktop, and retail channels.

Ani Mkrtchyan, Digitain’s Chief Sales Officer, said: “NZGM LLC is one of the leading B2C operators in the regulated Mongolian market. We look forward to ensuring MNBET.mn has the leading technology to expand its market share and continued growth. Digitain’s turnkey solution includes several features to enhance player engagement and revenue growth. These include Autobet, Betbuilder, Sports Jackpots, Instant Cashback, Push Notifications, and our successful social feature, Sportchat, which has proven a hit with players and operators alike.”

See also: Digitain supplies turnkey solution to KING.RS

G. Nyamsambuu, director of NZGM LLC commented: “We have admired Digitain for several years as they continue to be one of the leading B2B providers in iGaming. We are confident and look forward to the roll-out of the new platform as we grow the MNBET brand and ensure the best features and experience for our players.”