Digitain announces arrival of Galácticos legends on the second day of ICE Barcelona 2025

Press release.- Digitain has announced the arrival of football royalty at ICE 2025. Fans will have the opportunity to meet Galácticos legends Luis Figo, Iker Casillas, Michael Owen, and Michel Salgado at Digitain Stand 5J30 on January 21st at 3:30 PM.

The collaboration between Digitain and Galácticos embodies shared values of leadership, teamwork, and excellence. Both Digitain and these legendary players are driven by a passion for success, inspiring audiences worldwide through their achievements.

Attendees visiting the Digitain stand will have the opportunity to connect with four football icons, who represent the pinnacle of sportsmanship and dedication. This partnership not only highlights the legacy of the Galácticos but also underscores Digitain’s position as a forward-thinking leader in the iGaming industry.

In addition, visitors can participate in a special raffle to win one of eight signed jerseys by the Galácticos legends. It’s a chance for fans to take home an extraordinary piece of football history.

In addition, the company has planned even more surprises and interactive experiences for attendees at ICE 2025. From exclusive insights into Digitain’s cutting-edge igaming solutions to engaging activities at the stand, visitors are guaranteed an unforgettable experience.