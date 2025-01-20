Digitain Group products are certified for Brazil

Digitain is among the first game and software suppliers to successfully meet Brazil’s new regulatory standards.

Press release.- Digitain has announced that it is among the first game and software suppliers to successfully meet Brazil’s new regulatory standards.

The Brazilian gaming market is undergoing a significant transformation. With new regulations in place, gaming operators and providers must adapt quickly to meet these evolving requirements. This achievement underscores Digitain’s commitment to delivering high-quality gaming products and ensuring full compliance with local laws and regulations, allowing our partners to continue their operations seamlessly.

Arshak Muradyan, Digitain group’s chief compliance officer, stated, “Brazil’s gaming industry has witnessed rapid growth over the past few years, with more attention given to regulating and managing this fast-evolving market. In 2024, Brazil introduced stricter rules for gaming providers, including new certification requirements, enhanced player protection measures, and tighter oversight of both games and operators. The certification process, conducted by an authorised testing laboratory of GLI (Gaming Laboratories International), ensures that our products meet the high standards of quality and fairness mandated by Brazilian regulators.”

Ani Mkrtchyan, chief sales officer of Digitain Group, said, “As a company operating on the global stage, Digitain Group has consistently recognised the importance of regulatory compliance. This is why we’ve acted swiftly to meet the new requirements set out by Brazil’s regulatory authorities, positioning ourselves as one of the first companies to successfully navigate this evolving landscape.

“Digitain Group’s success in securing certification for the Brazilian market is a significant milestone, and we’re proud to be among the first to meet these new regulatory standards. By adhering to the highest standards of compliance, we ensure the integrity of the industry and position ourselves and our partners for continued success in one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets.”