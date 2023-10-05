Dig for explosive wins in Billy Bob Boom from Booming Games

Billy Bob Boom is set across five reels and four rows with 30 paylines.

Join an old timer Hill Billy as he ventures down into the mines armed with TNT in search of explosive wins in the developer’s latest slot release.

Press release.- Billy Bob, the older timer Hill Billy, has been working in the mines for many years but is finally about to strike it rich. Players who are happy to get their hands dirty can join Billy Bob for a potentially massive payday in Billy Bob Boom, the latest slot from Booming Games.

Billy Bob Boom is set across five reels and four rows with 30 paylines active and comes packed with explosive features that promise to shake the ground beneath the player's feet. The first blast of fun comes from the TNT Wild symbols that land during the base game.

Each time a TNT Wild symbol lands on the reels, that reel position gets a Sticky Wild TNT Fuse with a Multiplier. After ten spins, Billy Bob’s detonator hits zero and all of the TNT Fuse positions erupt into Wilds.

Billy Bob might also randomly trigger the Quick Fuse which instantly converts all TNT Fuse positions into Wilds for the next spin. After this, they revert back to Sticky TNT Fuses until the TNT Wild counter reaches zero once again and Billy Bob hits the detonator.

That’s not all. Those willing to dig deep could discover the three Scatter symbols required to strike 12 Free Spins during which all TNT Fuses become Sticky Wilds for the duration of the bonus round. Every time a TNT Scatter lands on a TNT Fuse, the Multiplier increases by +1.

The more TNT that lands the better, and players that are ready to have a blast need to join Billy Bob now as he gets ready to strike big win gold.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Billy Bob Boom has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “Billy has been going to the mines for many years but he’s about to finally strike gold. Players who are willing to get their hands a little dirty can join Billy as he loads up his TNT and gets ready to hit the detonator.

“This really is one of the most explosive games in our portfolio and promises plenty of big-win action from the first game round to the last. It’s games such as this that bring real variety to the Booming Games offering and why we are in high demand among many operators.”

