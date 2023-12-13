Detroit casinos revenue drops in November because of strike

Slots and table games revenue was down 23.9 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $79.1m in monthly revenue for November, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $76m and retail sports betting $3.1m.

Revenue decreased 23.9 per cent when compared to November 2022 and 7 per cent from October 2023. The industry was affected by a strike at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown, and MotorCity casinos. MGM Grand Detroit ended the strike almost 10 days ago after voting to ratify a new contract, while workers at MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown voted in favour of a deal last month.

For November, the three Detroit casinos paid $6.2m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan. They paid $8.1m for the same month last year. The casinos reported submitting $9.4m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three Detroit casinos reported a $15.3m retail sports betting handle. Gross receipts were $3.1m. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $1.2m when compared to November 2022.

The strike was the first in the history of the Detroit Casino Council, which represents 3,700 employees at Detroit’s three casinos. The workers belong to five unions: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.