Michigan Gaming Control Board adopts problem gambling helpline

Online gaming platform providers will be required to display the number as part of their responsible gaming messages.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has announced 1-800-GAMBLER as the state’s primary problem gambling helpline. It will replace the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-270-7117), although the previous number will remain in operation. Calls made to 1-800-GAMBLER from Michigan will be routed to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS).

Online gaming platform providers operating in Michigan will be required to display the 1-800-GAMBLER number as part of their responsible gaming messages. They must update any existing listed helpline numbers by August 8.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The National Problem Gambling Helpline Network connects individuals struggling with gambling addiction to trained professionals who offer confidential assistance and resources. By adopting 1-800-GAMBLER as the statewide problem gambling helpline, the MGCB reinforces its commitment to ensuring a safe and secure gaming environment for players across the state by ensuring that resources for treatment and recovery can be accessed quickly and easily.”

Operated by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the US National Problem Gambling Helpline is the largest such network in the world by call volume, population served and geographic area covered.

See also: Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $2.3bn in 2023