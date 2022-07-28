Destiny rules all in Red Tiger’s brand new 10,001 Nights Megaways

With a maximum potential of 117,649 Megaways™ to win players have even more chances to challenge their destiny.

Red Tiger will transport players into the world of Scheherazade with 10,001 Nights Megaways™.

Press release.- Red Tiger has today launched an exciting new Arabian dream with 10,001 Nights Megaways™, and with a decadent display of ornate genie lamps, players will be transported into the world of Scheherazade.

Taking a timeless tale and adapting it for the slot screen, players will enjoy elements such as the Feature Lamps. Landing Oil Lamps anywhere on the reels fills the Feature Lamps with magic oil. If a Feature Lamp is filled completely, a feature gets unlocked! A total of nine Oil Lamps will unlock the Mega Wild feature – a symbol that covers an entire reel. Up to four of these Mega Wilds can appear on the middle four reels and can come with a Multiplier of between x2 and x7 that is applied to all ways in which the Wild participates.

With high volatility, the game hides a secret – Destiny Spins bonus rounds. Fortune may smile on players during this round, leading to untold riches where any win that occurs will increase the global win Multiplier by up to x20 and applies to all win ways.

With a maximum potential of 117,649 Megaways™ to win players have even more chances to challenge their destiny.

James Jones, Head of Business Development at Evolution said: “Players are going to be transported back to Old Arabia with this brand new 10,001 Nights Megaways™ game. The graphics are stunning and the team have truly created a decadent atmosphere that’s going to hook players right from the word go. Genie lamps, jewels, rich colours and the Sultan himself all contribute to the sights and sounds of the thrilling tale of Scheherazade.”

See also: NetEnt and Red Tiger announce a new deal with Supabets