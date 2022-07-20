Red Tiger online slots and jackpots selected by Holland Casino Online

Holland Casino Online has also signed an agreement to take the full portfolio of online slots from NetEnt.

Award-winning casino game and software provider Red Tiger has today announced that it has signed an agreement for the supply of its full catalogue of online slots titles and jackpot solutions to Holland Casino Online.

Press release.- Holland Casino Online’s players will soon be able to enjoy such top-performing Red Tiger favourites as Dynamite Riches Megaways™, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways™ and Primate King. Holland Casino Online will also have access to Red Tiger’s full set of slots engagement tools including hourly and daily jackpots, which are proven as commercially successful player acquisition and retention tools.

Alongside the Red Tiger deal, Holland Casino Online has also signed an agreement to take the full portfolio of online slots from NetEnt, a sister brand of Red Tiger within the Evolution Group. The extensive NetEnt line-up such numerous iconic slots titles such as Starburst™ and Divine Fortune Megaways™.

Holland Casino Online, as a government agency, was founded in 1976 and is regulated by the Ministry of Security and Justice. It operates 14 land-based casinos across the country. As a foundation with the Ministry of Finance as a quasi-shareholder, it pays its net profit to the Dutch government, excluding transfers to its equity capital.

Jeroen Verkroost, director of Digital Transformation, Holland Casino Online, commented: “Holland Casino Online is always looking for ways to extend and enhance our players’ online gaming experience. We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered with Evolution to offer their innovative games to our audience in the Netherlands.”

James Jones, head of business development at Evolution, added: “We are very happy to have partnered with Holland Casino Online. We know their players will love having the chance to play so many great Red Tiger and NetEnt slots titles – and to have the chance to win big progressive jackpot payouts too. It marks another step in our journey in the Dutch market, and we look forward to continuing to expand our presence there and working with fantastic operators such as Holland Casino Online. We look forward to what we hope will be a long and fruitful relationship on both sides.”