NetEnt and Red Tiger announce a new deal with Supabets

This new deal will see Supabets become the first operator in the South African market with a slots selection

Press release.- NetEnt and Red Tiger today announced that they have partnered with South African operator, Supabets.

Launched back in 2008, Supabets is a successful African based land and online betting and gaming company. It operates across South Africa, Ghana, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Having worked closely with the market regulator, the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator (MER), NetEnt and Red Tiger will now be supplying Supabets with an initial 175 games of its world class slot portfolio.

Having already partnered with Evolution for its suit of Live games, the new announcement strengthens the bonds between the two companies, as Supabets now expands into the slots world.

Marc Palxton-Harrison, Managing Director at Intelligent Gaming said: “We are ecstatic to finally have MER approval for the launch of the NetEnt and Red Tiger world class slots offering. We are confident they will do very well with Supabets and we look forward to adding the portfolio to our remaining SA clients.”

Dean Finder, Chief Executive Officer at Evolution Services SA said: “We are delighted that we have the opportunity to expand our partnership with Supabets and that they will now have access to our portfolio of NetEnt and Red Tiger slot games. We hope their players will enjoy the diversity of the portfolio, as there truly is something available for everyone to enjoy.”