Design Works Gaming enters Michigan with BetMGM deal

Michigan is the second US state for Design Works Gaming.

US.- Design Works Gaming (DWG) has extended its partnership with BetMGM to enter the state of Michigan. It’s the second US state for DWG after it launched in New Jersey. BetMGM casino players will have access to DWG’s product line LuckyTap, including Double Fancy 7s and 10X Fortune.

The launch is part of a push in US-regulated igaming jurisdictions. The supplier holds licences in Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Troy Zurawski, CEO of DWG, said: “After the success we’ve seen with our games in New Jersey, our team is brimming with excitement to finally be live in Michigan and to debut with the largest operator in the state. In just a few short months since going live with BetMGM in New Jersey, we’ve seen unmatched dedication to creating the best player experience possible. The BetMGM team has been incredible to work with and the collaboration efforts surrounding bespoke games is truly exciting.”

BetMGM has recently announced the launch of the Lions Deluxe slot game in its online casino in Michigan. The game was created in partnership with supplier Everi Digital as part of BetMGM’s sports betting partnership with the American football team the Detroit Lions.

The sports betting and igaming operator partnered with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Along with this new slot game, the deal involved broadcast promotions, digital marketing and signage inside the Lions’ home stadium, Ford Field.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $176.5m in September

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $176.5m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for September. Receipts were up 14 per cent from August’s $154.9m and 40 per cent compared to September 2021.

Online gaming gross receipts hit $128.7m, down 1.7 per cent from the $130.9m reported in August. Gross sports betting receipts were $47.8m, up 99.3 per cent from $24m.