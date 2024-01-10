Denmark’s regulator wants input for the Money Laundering Secretariat’s indicators

The Danish Gambling Authority encourages the industry to provide input on which indicators are desired in GoAML.

The Danish Gambling Authority calls on the gambling industry to provide input to the Money Laundering Secretariat’s indicators for money laundering and terrorist financing on GoAML.

Denmark.- The gambling industry in Denmark is being asked to support efforts to increase awareness and reporting of money laundering and terrorist financing.

The Money Laundering Secretariat is accepting proposals for more definitions and indicators relating to the issues on its GoAML service, following a request from the Spillemyndigheden -Danish Gambling Authority- to look into the expansion of the remit for the gambling industry on the service.

When making a notification via GoAML, indicators must be selected. The indicators are an aid to those subject to notification and the Money Laundering Secretariat so that potential money laundering and terrorist financing can be better identified. At present, the “money laundering through gambling” indicator can be selected if the notification relates to gambling.

On the basis that the gambling industry has expressed a desire for more relevant indicators, the Danish Gambling Authority has been in dialogue with the Money Laundering Secretariat. The Money Laundering Secretariat has indicated that they will accept proposals for more indicators relating to money laundering through gambling.

See also: Denmark regulator launches new gambling information website

The Danish Gambling Authority therefore encourages the industry to provide input on which indicators are desired in GoAML.

Anyone can provide input, by sending it to the Danish Gambling Authority at [email protected] before 5 February 2024. “Input for indicators” must be put in the subject field.

The Danish Gambling Authority will then forward the proposals to the Money Laundering Secretariat, which will assess whether the proposals can be implemented.