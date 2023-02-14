Delaware’s January online gaming results are in

Consumers wagered more in sports in January, but online gaming decreased month-over-month.

US.- The Delaware Lottery has reported the state’s online gaming handle reached $44.3m in January. The figure was up 51 per cent year-on-year (January 2022: $29.2m) but marginally behind the $44.3m registered in December.

Revenue from igaming was $1.2m. Online video lottery accounted for $979,980, table games $164,755 and poker rake and fees $45,128. Players spent $26.6m on video lottery and $17.5m on table games.

The leading igaming operator was again Delaware Park with $433,104 in revenue from $22.4m in wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with revenue of $385,189 from $10.4m in wagers and Harrington Raceway with $371,750 from $11.3m.

Sports betting revenue reached $1.6m, up 114.7 per cent year-on-year and 14.3 per cent from December. Players wagered $8.4m, up 1.2 per cent from $8.4m in January 2022 and 3.7 per cent from December 2022.

Delaware Park was also the leading operator here, recording $282,305 in revenue from a $3m handle. Bally’s Dover registered revenue of $146,813 from $1.5m in bets and Harrington Raceway $71,607 from $767,910.