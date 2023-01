Delaware online gaming revenue up 56.4% in December

The Delaware Lottery also reported an increase in sports betting revenue from $296,809 to $1.4m on year-on-year terms.

US.- The Delaware Lottery has reported the state’s online gaming revenue reached $1.2m in December 2022. The figure was up 56.4 per cent year-on-year and 19.0 per cent from the $987,423 registered in November 2022.

Online video lottery accounted for $890,894 of revenue for December, with table games at $243,899 and poker rake and fees of $80,007. Players spent a total of $44.3m on video lottery and $20.3m on table games.

The leading operator in the igaming sector was again Delaware Park with a total of $569,366 in revenue from $14.7m in total wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with revenue of $351,514 off $17.6m in wagers and Harrington Raceway on $253,920 from $11.8m.

As regards sports betting, revenue reached $1.4m, up 360.1 per cent from $296,809 in December 2021 and up 6.7 per cent from $1.4m in November 2022. Players wagered $8.2m, up 9.3 per cent year-on-year.

Delaware Park was also the leading operator after recording $228,075 in revenue off a $2m handle. Bally’s Dover registered revenue of $114,892 from $1m in bets and Harrington Raceway $82,760 from $711,730.