Design Works Gaming signs deal with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

The game developer has partnered with RSI, which runs BetRivers, to enter the Pennsylvania igaming industry.

US.- Game developer Design Works Gaming (DWG) has signed a deal with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to enter the Pennsylvania igaming market. DWG will offer its gaming content to BetRivers.com players in the state. It already provides games in Michigan and New Jersey.

Players at BetRivers will have access to slots and LuckyTap games. Other games will be released in the coming months.

Richard Schwartz, CEO of Rush Street Interactive, said: “RSI is pleased to expand our partnership with DWG. Since we have previously launched these games at BetRivers in Michigan and New Jersey, we are confident that our players at BetRivers in Pennsylvania will also enjoy playing the exciting titles.”

Troy Zurawski, CEO and founder of DWG, added: “Our team has poured countless hours of hard work and expertise into understanding the intricacies of the Pennsylvania market, meticulously crafting our roadmaps to meet the specific needs and preferences of the BetRivers players in this dynamic region.

“Partnering with RSI, a well-respected and leading gaming operator in this state, we recognise the immense potential that Pennsylvania holds, and we are poised to make a lasting impact. With the incredible partnership we’ve already built with RSI in Michigan and New Jersey, together we will push the boundaries of innovation and deliver the excitement that Pennsylvania players crave.”

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $476.7m in April

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $476.7m in April. That’s a 3.2 per cent increase compared to April 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 2.2 per cent year-on-year to $213m, while retail table games revenue decreased 7.8 per cent to $84.3m.