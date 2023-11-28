Delaware sports betting handle reaches $10.66m in October

The month’s handle was the highest of the year.

US.- Delaware’s sports betting handle was $10.66m in October, up 39.70 per cent from September’s $7.6m. The figure was down 21.28 per cent year-on-year but is the highest of this year. Revenue was $2.62m, also the highest this year and up 6.27 per cent from October 2022 and 173.07 per cent from September 2023.

Delaware Park led the market with a $2.54m handle and $368,904 in revenue. Bally’s Dover reported $1.20m in bets and 172,532 in revenue and Harrington Raceway a $554,958 handle and $79,437 in revenue. Retailers in Delaware generated an additional $2m in revenue from a $6.4m handle.

Online Casino bets totalled $30.54m, down 18.5 per cent from October 2022 and down 22.27 per cent drop from September 2023. It was the lowest monthly total since February 2022, when total bets dropped below $30m. Revenue from online casinos was $982,919, a 17.99 per cent year-over-year drop and an 11.36 per cent monthly decrease.

Delaware Park was the top performer, generating $440,568 in revenue from $12.50m in bets. Bally’s Dover was next with $292,520 in revenue from a $9.67m handle. Harrington posted $8.34m in bets and $249,831 in revenue. Harrington was the only location with a monthly increase in both handle and revenue.