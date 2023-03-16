Delaware online gaming handle falls in February

The state’s online gaming handle came in at $38m.

US.- Delaware’s online gaming handle fell for the second consecutive month in February. Players wagered $38m on igaming, down 13.8 per cent from $44.3m in January but 55.7 per cent ahead of $24.4m in the same month in 2022. Players spent $23m on video lottery games and $15m on online table games.

Revenue reached $1.1m, only marginally lower than $1.2m in January and up 30.5 per cent against $843,247 in 2022. Video lottery games revenue was $800,562, table games revenue $277,722 and poker rake and fees $44,816.

The leading igaming operator was again Delaware Park with $481,750 in revenue from $16.7m in wagers. It was followed by Bally’s Dover with $337,743 from $11.3m in wagers and Harrington Raceway with $303,607 from $10m in wagers.

The sports betting handle was $4.1m, down 51.8 per cent from $8.5m in January and 21.2 per cent from $5.2m in February 2022. It was also the lowest monthly total since August 2022. Sports betting revenue was $306,573, down 81.3 per cent from $1.6m in January but 212.4 per cent ahead of $98,135 in February 2022.

Delaware Park was the leading operator with $65,908 from $966,910 in bets. Harrington Raceway was second with $38,182 from $477,443 in wagers. Bally’s Dover reported $17,355 from $238,683 in wagers.