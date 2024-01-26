Delaware Park Casino completes $10m renovation

The casino has new slot titles, high-limit table games and new dining options.

US.- Delaware Park Casino & Racing has announced the completion of its $10m renovation. The main casino floor now features new slot titles, new high-limit table games, new dining options and a new design.

To commemorate the transformation, the casino hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour for dignitaries, stakeholders, project partners, VIP guests and team members. The main slot floor open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

President Terry Glebocki said: “This renovation has been a year-long labor of love, and it would not have been possible without our partners and the incredible team here at Delaware Park Casino, many of whom have worked here for over 30 years. I could not be more pleased with the outcome, and I’m thrilled to welcome players, patrons and guests from near and far to see and experience what we have created.”

