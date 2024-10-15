Pragmatic Play to showcase a new experience at SBC Latinoamérica

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play will exhibit its multi-vertical offering at SBC Summit Latinoamérica, taking place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami, from 29th to 31st October.

The provider will host a new Pragmatic Play Experience, the 6th presented this year, showcasing its products – across Stands H40 G40 – to prospective LatAm partners. Pragmatic Play is a platinum sponsor of the event, which includes industry-leading conference content and networking sessions during the exhibition.

Pragmatic Play has also been shortlisted for Casino & igaming Supplier of the Year and Brazilian Supplier of the Year, highlighting the developer’s commitment to targeted expansion in burgeoning global regions, following the company’s attendance at the SBC Summit Lisbon and G2E Las Vegas.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “All eyes are on Latin America, where there looks to be substantial room for growth in the igaming industry. Pragmatic Play is committed to amplifying its global footprint, and its attendance in Miami demonstrates the desire to forge new relationships and bolster existing partnerships in the region.

“Pragmatic Play has also been shortlisted for two awards, which is a testament to the tireless work put in across the company to explore Latin America’s potential”.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.