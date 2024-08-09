DAZN wins Premier League rights for Spain and Portugal

DAZN will add to its portfolio in Europe.

UK.- DAZN has scooped up the international rights to Premier League broadcasts for Spain and Portugal from the 2025-26 season to the 2027-28 season. The streaming platform already had the rights to show the league in Belgium on Play Sports.

DAZN, which owns DAZN Bet, also has agreements with Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga and recently picked up domestic rights for Ligue 1 in France. It also has the rights to show UEFA club matches in New Zealand.

Pete Oliver, CEO of Growth Markets at DAZN, said: “DAZN is dedicated to bringing the best in sports entertainment to our customers in New Zealand, and the UEFA competitions, which feature some of the biggest clubs and greatest players in world football, are a compelling addition to our premium content offering.

“DAZN’s customers in the market already enjoy an ever-expanding portfolio of exciting sports content, which includes boxing, the NFL Game Pass, Rally.TV and FIBA Courtside 1891. Delivering excellent value and comprehensive accessibility, DAZN continues to create the most engaging and compelling proposition for sports fans.”