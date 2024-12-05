DAZN scoops up exclusive rights to broadcast 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The OTT platform will provide worldwide free-to-view live streaming of all 63 Club World Cup matches.

UK.- DAZN has sealed a deal to become the exclusive broadcaster of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. It will provide global free-to-view live streaming of all 63 Club World Cup matches and will have the option to sublicense the rights to regional free-to-air linear broadcast networks.

It had been rumoured that Apple was keen to scoop media rights for the tournament, the final of which will be held in the US from June 15 to July 13, 2025. However, DAZN has also been making strides to expand its presence, having snapped up rights to English Premier League broadcasts for Spain and Portugal from the 2025-26 season.

DAZN, which owns DAZN Bet, also has agreements with Italy’s Serie A and Spain’s La Liga and domestic rights for Ligue 1 in France. It also has the rights to fifth and sixth-tier English National Leagues and to show UEFA club matches in New Zealand.

FIFA has named a number of new sponsors as it aims to expand the presence of the next edition of the tournament. The competition itself has been expanded to include 32 teams, not only the winners of continental club cup competitions. The fact that DAZN’s coverage will be free to air should aid FIFA’s goal of expanding the popularity of the competition.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I am delighted to announce that FIFA, in partnership with DAZN and FIFA+, will bring the best of club football for free to everywhere in the world, meaning that every single football fan across the globe can watch the best players from the 32 best clubs compete in the new FIFA Club World Cup to be the first official ‘FIFA Club World Champions’.

“The new FIFA Club World Cup is a merit-based, inclusive tournament that will be the pinnacle of global club football, capturing the imagination of players and fans across the world. Through this broadcasting agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch what will be the most widely accessible club football tournament ever – and FOR FREE. Football unites the world.”

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN, said: “This groundbreaking deal with FIFA is a major milestone in DAZN’s journey to be the ultimate entertainment platform of choice for sports fans everywhere. We’re delighted to have the exclusive rights to this new chapter in global club football, marking the start of our long-term relationship with FIFA and cementing our status as the home of football.

“DAZN is the only sports streaming platform that has a truly global reach, with world-leading technology and a single-minded focus to deliver the very best digital experience for all sports fans. We’re committed to ensuring that every fan can watch every moment of the thrilling action from this new prime club tournament.”