DAZN Bet names Matt Hartington as director of legal

UK.- The sports streaming provider DAZN has appointed Matt Hartington as the director of legal for its betting venture DAZN Bet.

Hartington spent five years at SBG as legal counsel from 2016. More recently, he worked at Flutter Entertainment, as the head of legal for Ireland and the UK since the summer of 2021.

DAZN Bet has also expanded its sportsbook team with Gemma Burge, who will be working as the new safer gambling head. She has almost 20 years of cross-industry working experience.

Recently, the firm named Shane McLaughlin as managing director for the UK and Ontario. He joined the new enterprise after nearly 13 years at Entain (and its predecessors), during which he worked in six roles.

It also named Simon Gatenby as chief marketing officer. He’s worked at Entain since 2018, as chief technology officer for data and CRM at Ladbrokes Coral Group and more recently performance marketing and marketing technology director.

DAZN announced the launch of DAZN Bet in April. It aims to take advantage of “the trend towards recreational in-play betting”. It’s partnered with betting and gaming supplier Pragmatic Group to launch the brand, which will see a soft launch in August in time for the start of the European football season.

Headquartered in Gibraltar, the new business intends to operate “in multiple regulated territories”.

