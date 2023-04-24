David Jacques Farahi joins Kindbridge as executive chairman

Kindbridge has appointed the former Colorado Gaming Association president as its new executive chairman.

US.- Problem gambling mental health care provider Kindbridge has named former Colorado Gaming Association President David Jacques Farahi as its executive chairman. Farahi’s appointment comes as Kindbridge expands its services across the US.

In his new role, Farahi will aim to embed mental health services and products into the casino industry’s player journey. Previously, he served as chief operating officer of Monarch Casino & Resort and as executive chairman of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI).

Farahi served four terms as president of the Colorado Gaming Association from 2015 to 2021. He has been a Trustee of the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation since 2020. He is also a Trustee of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and a member of the Young President’s Organization.

Kindbridge CEO and Founder Daniel Umfleet said: “We are excited to have David on board as our executive chairman. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide the highest quality behavioural health services to those in need.”

Farahi commented: “I am thrilled to join the Kindbridge team and to be a part of their mission to improve the lives of people struggling with gambling and gaming disorders. I look forward to leveraging my experience in the gaming and healthcare industries to help Kindbridge continue to innovate and provide the highest quality care for its patients.”

US sports leagues form Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising

Media entities and sports leagues have formed the Coalition for Responsible Sports Betting Advertising. Members of the voluntary association include the National Football League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, Nascar, National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, NBCUniversal and Fox.

The body aims to implement and maintain consumer protection policies consistent with the following principles: sports betting should be marketed only to adults of legal betting age, advertising should not promote irresponsible or excessive gambling or degrade the consumer experience and should not be misleading and should be in good taste, and publishers should have appropriate internal reviews of sports betting advertising and should review consumer complaints.