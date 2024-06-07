DATA.BET wins at BSG Awards 2024

The award validates the company’s efforts and ambition to lead the esports betting market.

The company was recognized as the Best Esports Service Provider in the Baltics.

Press release.- DATA.BET has been awarded “Best Esports Service Provider” at the Baltic & Scandinavian Awards 2024.

The ceremony, organized by Hipther, took place on June 4, 2024, in Tallinn, Estonia, and gathered industry leaders and innovators to celebrate outstanding achievements across the gaming and betting landscape. Winning this award is a significant milestone for DATA.BET expanding its presence and influence across the European continent.

“We are proud to receive this recognition at the BSG Awards 2024,” said Otto Boning, head of sales at DATA.BET. “This is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, and a highlight of the exceptional quality of services we provide to our customers. Such breakthrough opens up new horizons, allowing us to forge stronger connections with industry representatives in the Baltic region. We are excited about the future and look forward to introducing even more innovative product updates.”

The BSG Awards, known for highlighting excellence in the gaming industry, provided a perfect platform for industry leaders to celebrate achievements and explore new avenues of growth. Winning this esteemed award validates the company’s efforts and ambition to lead the esports betting market.