DATA.BET offers streaming videos collaborating with Bayes Esports

The integration of this streaming feature presents new opportunities for operators to increase retention.

The provider has reshaped esports content distribution with its new Bayes Esports video streams.

Press release.- DATA.BET now delivers a tool that elevates the viewing experience on operators’ platforms in collaboration with Bayes Esports, a supplier of official esports live data, services, and products.

According to the company, the introduction of video streams from a trusted source represents a significant step in addressing the challenges in content distribution for popular disciplines, such as CS2 and Dota 2. Approximately 90-97% of esports events are broadcasted through Twitch. However, the platform generally has delays that can reach up to 2 minutes, equal to a round in CS2, leading to an outdated viewing experience.

Bayes Esports’ video streams offer a solution for minimizing delays by providing official broadcasts directly from tournament organizers, serving as a “source of truth” for esports streaming content. The integration of this streaming feature also presents new opportunities for operators to increase retention and enhance their services by incorporating branding and marketing campaigns directly into the streams.

Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, said: “Our live streams with reduced latency mark a significant milestone in esports betting development. In a strong partnership with Bayes Esports, we deliver our clients and their users a faster, more reliable alternative to conventional streaming platforms, ensuring an immersive and authentic viewing experience.”

See also: Alex Kozachenko: “DATA.BET main goal for 2024 is to strengthen its position as a premium solution provider”

Amir Mirzaee, CCO and managing director of Bayes Esports, added: “Our partnership with DATA.BET unlocks new avenues for platform engagement. In an industry where user satisfaction is essential, providing operators access to high-quality, low-delay tournament broadcasts is a game-changer.

“It enables them to provide unique content and enhance the overall betting experience, fostering deeper connections with their audience and driving sustained growth. Official, low delay video feeds are a sure way to identify the respective official data offerings for users and a way to make sure that their engagement benefits the esports ecosystem.”