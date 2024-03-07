DATA.BET welcomes Otto Bonning as the new head of sales

This change marks a milestone for the company, reinforcing its commitment to providing efficient services and products to its clients.

Press release.- DATA.BET has announced the appointment of Otto Bonning as the new head of sales. Otto brings a wealth of experience in sales, spanning a decade and covering various industries, including sports betting, events, athlete management, and media, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of the sports data provider world.

The company stated that this change marks a significant milestone for DATA.BET, reinforcing its commitment to providing efficient services and products to its clients. With Otto’s expertise and strategic vision, DATA.BET is poised for continued success in the rapidly evolving esports industry. For instance, one of the key goals for 2024 is to enhance industry awareness of DATA.BET and showcase its capabilities as a leading esports solutions provider.

See also: DATA.BET unleashed the power of esports at ICE London 2024

Otto plans to work collaboratively across teams to ensure the delivery of a top-class product, enhance marketing efforts, and drive more awareness of the company’s identity.

Otto Bonning commented on his focus for the upcoming year, “First, I’m delighted to be surrounded by so many talented people. I truly believe that we are on a strong path and will only continue to grow as the year goes on. My primary focus will be on establishing partnerships with key companies in the industry, new revenue, and making sure we deliver on our promises.”