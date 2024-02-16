DATA.BET unleashed the power of esports at ICE London 2024

The arena became a dynamic platform for about 1,500 esports enthusiasts and industry professionals to network and compete in different activities.

About 63 per cent of esports representatives at the exhibition visited ICE Esports Arena, sponsored by the company.

Press release.- DATA.BET successfully participated in ICE London 2024, the largest igaming exhibition, focusing on demonstrating esports potential for betting operators and software providers. This year, all attendees not only discovered recent DATA.BET’s product releases and updates, but also had fun at the sim-racing F1-themed ICE Esports Arena, sponsored by the company.

The arena became a dynamic platform for about 1,500 esports enthusiasts and industry professionals to network and compete in different activities. On each exhibition day, everyone was able to test their racing skills and participate in exciting challenges, such as Pit Stop, VR and Sim-racing and Pro Head-to-Head.

During three days, 47 participants managed to get to the finale of the daily tournament, Beat the pro, fighting against professional sim-racers. All finalists of this challenge received branded gifts, and three of them became champions with drones as the main reward.

But not only challenges and prizes ensured a thrilling show for everybody. The DATA.BET’s trading team used the tournament’s live-generated content to produce odds line, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to watch the esports betting creation process.

The esports data provider also became a headliner of the Esports Betting Conference held on February 8 within the ICE VOX. Together with other industry experts, Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer of DATA.BET, explored the significance of delivering reliable data and shared valuable insights in a panel discussion, ‘Stepping Out of Data Beta’.

Alex emphasized, “We were delighted to offer ICE visitors a memorable experience, collaborating with the exhibition organizers. The strategic participation at major igaming events like ICE is integral for reshaping the esports landscape and reinforcing the DATA.BET’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of esports for operators and software providers. We are not just observing industry trends but actively contributing to the evolution and optimization of esports for the broader audience.”