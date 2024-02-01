DATA.BET and GRID extend the strategic partnership

The esports data provider strengthens the alliance with the in-game data platform to deliver advanced data feed.

Press release.- DATA.BET, a tech-savvy esports data provider, announces the extension of its partnership with GRID, a game data platform. This collaboration is set to leverage GRID’s data platform to enhance DATA.BET’s capabilities in delivering real-time data feeds for various esports disciplines, including CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, League of Legends, and Rainbow 6 Siege.

Receiving data directly from the supplier enables DATA.BET provides premium-grade esports data products and offers its clients real-time, quality information, ultimately increasing their profit and minimizing the risk of fraud.

With this prolonged agreement, DATA.BET is empowered to extend its premium offerings not only to B2C partners, such as bookmakers but to B2B partners, including igaming platforms, too. This broadened reach signifies a strategic move to provide an enriched esports data experience to a broader audience.

Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, noted: “This strategic partnership allows us to continually enrich our products, providing high-quality data to now both B2C and B2B clients. The extensive access to GRID’s data platform enables us to deliver even more accurate and timely information, ensuring our clients stay ahead in the dynamic world of esports betting.”

Mikael Westerling, chief sales officer at GRID commented: “DATA.BET commitment to continuous technological advancement position their esports betting products as an ideal environment for unlocking the full potential of esports data. Our shared values enable us to truly innovate in the esports betting space leveraging the granularity, speed, and reliability of official esports data feeds.”