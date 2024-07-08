DATA.BET starts refining betting visualization with Scoreboards

This launch marks the beginning of a series of new products from DATA.BET this year.

Press release.- DATA.BET adds Scoreboards to its premium Data Feed. These widgets are designed to deliver real-time updates and visual representations of player statistics, which help bettors analyse situations and make informed decisions.

By providing comprehensive in-game information for League of Legends, CS2, Valorant, and soon Dota 2, Scoreboards increase the time bettors spend on the operator’s platform, leading to higher user engagement and retention rates.

The widgets offer a reliable way to stay updated on game progress without requiring video streaming. This is crucial for operators, as it enhances user satisfaction and operational efficiency, leading to better business outcomes.

Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, stated: “The betting experience is a crucial factor in player retention, and our team always develops products with this in mind. The Scoreboard widgets provide real-time match statistics, enabling more strategic betting and enhancing user engagement. In regions such as LatAm and Asia, where mobile internet speed is often limited, having reliable widgets like Scoreboards is especially beneficial. They offer a seamless service without the need to leave the platform, helping operators improve their service and fostering greater user loyalty.”

This launch marks the beginning of a series of new products from DATA.BET this year. Next in line are game-tracking widgets, which, together with Scoreboards, will transform an operator’s page into a comprehensive, all-in-one platform.