DATA.BET powers the Esports Arena at ICE London 2024

Press release.- DATA.BET, a tech-savvy esports data provider, will be featured at ICE London 2024 from February 6 to 8 in London, UK.

The company announced its participation in the exhibition (stand S2-401) and, in collaboration with

ICE London, the event organizer, presents the sim-racing F1-themed ICE Esports Arena.

Located at stand S2-400, the arena is open to all attendees, offering VR and haptic feedback racing, a bar with free drinks, an opportunity to meet top racers from sim-racing who will demonstrate the dynamic world of esports, and even participation in the Single Elimination tournament with a chance to win super prizes.

Alex Kozachenko, chief product officer at DATA.BET, stated, “ICE Esports Arena, powered by DATA.BET, is a testament to the dedication to providing unique, engaging esports experiences and sharing our passion with every attendee who would like to try the activities we’ve prepared in cooperation with Clarion Gaming. We are thrilled to be a key sponsor of the arena and share our industry expertise at the VOX conference.”

In addition, the company is the headline partner of the ICE VOX, Esports Betting Conference, scheduled on February 8. During the panel discussion “Stepping out of the Data Beta”, Kozachenko and other industry experts will delve into crucial aspects of data integrity in esports.