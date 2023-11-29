Data.bet confirmed as headline partner of F1-themed ICE Esports Arena and Esports Betting Conference

It will be the last Esports Arena held in London prior to the ICE relocation to Barcelona in 2025.

Press release.- Clarion Gaming has announced a prestigious new sponsor with Data.bet confirmed as an exclusive commercial supporter of the ground-breaking ICE Esports Arena (6 – 8 February, ExCeL London) and the influential Esports Betting Conference which is being held on 8 February at the ICC Capital Suite, ExCeL London.

Will Harding head of Esports at Clarion Gaming said: “I am proud to say that ICE is widely regarded as having led the way in terms of introducing Esports to the international gaming and betting community and we are delighted to be working in partnership with another sector leader in the form of Data.bet.

“Like us the Data.bet team is passionate about Esports and the company’s track record of providing clients with premium quality Esports feeds, AI-processed events data and the optimisation of risk management courtesy of its Managed Trading System will add to the Esports experience as well as the cutting-edge sector insight that we will be delivering both on the show floor and at the Esports Betting Conference.”

Previewing what delegates can expect from what will be the last Esports Arena held in London prior to the ICE relocation to Barcelona in 2025, Harding confirmed: “The Arena is all about delivering authenticity and using the in-person experience to bring the business-building opportunities delivered by Esports to life. Our theme for 2024 is F1 and we will have two professional racers competing head-to-head to demonstrate the dynamic world of Esports racing. Data.bet will unpack the action and provide live gaming odds which will be displayed around the ICE Arena.

Attendees will also be able to immerse themselves in VR and haptic feedback racing, compete on four connected simulated rigs and participate in the Data.bet sponsored Pit Stop Challenge.

“The ICE Esports experience is completed by the Clarion Gaming curated Esports Betting Conference which enables delegates to help shape the landscape of Esports wagering drawing on expert insights from Rivalry, Better Collective and Data.bet.”

In addition to the Esports Arena and Esports Betting Conference visitors to ICE will have access to 600+ exhibitors, thousands of product launches and the opportunity to engage with leading international thought leaders, decision-makers and regulators across all gaming sectors and verticals courtesy of the world-class ICE VOX learning platform. More visitors than ever before are expected to attend ICE 2024 motivated by the desire to make more connections, gain more inspiration and benefit from more learning.