DATA.BET announces partnership with Airhead Ventures

The alliance will bolster both companies’ influence in the global market.

Press release.- DATA.BET has strategically partnered with Panthera Platform, the igaming product of Airhead Ventures brand, to integrate a complete sportsbook betting solution. This alliance brings a developed, data-driven offering to the existing platform, setting the stage for a high-quality user experience and bolstering both companies’ influence in the global market.

Panthera Platform integrates DATA.BET odds feed that delivers coverage across 60+ disciplines with unmatched speed, ensuring up to 1-second bet delay. Also, Single-Page Application (SPA) superior alternative to traditional iFrames, supporting 25+ languages and designed with SEO optimisation for a seamless, secure, and visually engaging betting environment. Additionally, the dedicated support of DATA.BET’s in-house Risk Management team ensures balanced exposure and efficient operational security.

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET stated, “Cooperating with Airhead Ventures brings our esports solution to a wider audience, strengthening our combined presence in key markets. Their promising and robust platform, combined with our solutions will set a new benchmark for engagement, flexibility, and data integrity in esports betting.”

With future updates focusing on broader discipline coverage and progressive personalization capabilities both companies’ strengths the demands of a rapidly growing esports audience.

Douglas Mandrake, CEO & founder at Airhead Ventures, added, “Our collaboration with DATA.BET allows us to launch a high-quality B2B product, develop a vital esports offering, and expand our presence in the industry.”

DATA.BET recognised “Best eSports Betting Provider” at the EiGE Awards 2024

In related news, DATA.BET was named “Best eSports Betting Provider” at the European igaming Excellence Awards, which took place on October 15 in Warsaw, Poland.

The EiGE Awards 2024, organised by Hipther, gathered vital industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of the most influential companies in the iGaming sector all around Europe. Held as part of the European Gaming Congress, the awards served as the highlight of the event, honouring the best-performing companies across the region. The congress itself offered a dynamic format of panel discussions, presentations, and workshops, allowing attendees to explore the latest trends, challenges, and growth opportunities in the sector.

See also: DATA.BET partners with Nubet

Regarding the award, the company said it “highlights DATA.BET’s significant impact on the esports betting landscape, and showcases its ability to deliver reliable and advanced solutions that meet the needs of both operators and bettors. As the popularity of esports continues to grow within the European betting market, this achievement reinforces the company’s position at the forefront of the market.”

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET, commented: “We are honoured to receive this recognition. This award emphasizes both our achievements and the progress of our products. Throughout the year, we’ve introduced a range of new offerings, including Bet Builder and Widgets, such as Scoreboards and Pitch Tracker. Notably, the Player Props, launched in 2023, has quickly become a favourite among bettors. This acknowledgement reflects our team’s hard work and dedication, continuously striving to deliver top-tier esports betting solutions in the European market.”