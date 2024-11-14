DATA.BET partners with Nubet

Esports solution provider strengthens risk management and expansion in the Nordics.

Press release.- DATA.BET announced a strategic partnership with Nubet, a prominent operator in North Europe. Known for its expertise in delivering data-driven and user-centric betting solutions, DATA.BET will empower the brand to elevate its offerings.

Through this partnership, Nubet will leverage DATA.BET’s Single Page Application with Data Feed that covers over 60 disciplines for both esports and classic sports. Advanced Risk Management that blends AI-driven analytics with expert oversight to optimise profitability while safeguarding against market volatility.

The company offers Nubet a fully customisable platform with greater flexibility and integration options. Optimised for SEO and supporting over 25 languages, it enables the betting brand to effectively reach diverse markets while providing a seamless, personalised experience that aligns with the specific needs of users from the North European region.

DATA.BET provides Nubet with an odds line built on official data that is expertly processed by its in-house trading team. This Data Feed offers unparalleled accuracy, with market delays reduced to as little as 1 second. Also, the partner will get a suite of interactive Widgets, such as Scoreboards and the Pitch Tracker, all supported by trusted data partners.

Otto Bonning, Head of Sales at DATA.BET, said: “We look forward to partnering with our new client to boost revenue through our progressive technologies and dedicated team. This collaboration not only enhances the user experience in esports betting but also represents a strategic entry into an exceptionally promising region for us.”

Niko Marttinen, Head of Trading, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with DATA.BET, whose technology and industry expertise align perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our users. Partnering with us as a premium provider, powered by licensed content from DATA.BET, marks a transformative step forward for our company.”