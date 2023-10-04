Darwin Gaming and Aposta Ganha announce strategic partnership to redefine gaming and betting in Brazil

This collaboration will bring together Darwin Gaming’s top-tier mobile games with Aposta Ganha’s user-friendly platform and deep market insights to offer players an unmatched experience.

Press release.- Darwin Gaming, a global pioneer in mobile gaming, and Aposta Ganha, a leading name in Brazil’s igaming world, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership. This alliance will introduce Darwin Gaming’s top-tier games to Aposta Ganha’s platform, blending the best of both worlds to offer an unmatched experience for users in Brazil and beyond.

Recognized for its dedication to the ultimate player experience, Darwin Gaming specializes in mobile gaming tailored to the modern world. Their games, known for captivating visuals and immersive soundtracks, will soon be a highlight on Aposta Ganha’s platform, setting new industry standards.

Aposta Ganha, rapidly becoming a household name in Brazil, is celebrated for its user-friendly platform and rich promotional deals. Beyond this, their commitment to educating bettors has set them apart. They’ve become the primary hub for local discussions, tips, and insights on online betting in Brazil.

Rui Pena, COO of Darwin Gaming, shared his enthusiasm: “Joining forces with Aposta Ganha signifies a groundbreaking move for Darwin Gaming. By blending our innovative mobile gaming with their deep insight into the Brazilian market, we’re poised to set new industry standards and offer unmatched experiences for gaming enthusiasts across Brazil and the broader Latam region.”

Hugo Baungartner, VP for Global Markets of Aposta Ganha, added: “We are very happy with this launch. The current market demands constant renewal and personalized products. This partnership with Darwin provides us agility and quality in the development of new exclusive games for our brand.”

This collaboration represents the fusion of two powerhouses in the gaming and betting sectors, aiming to bring unparalleled value to the Latam market. Together, they seek to redefine the online casino gaming landscape, offering users a blend of gaming expertise and betting insight.