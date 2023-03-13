Danske Spil reports “satisfactory” performance in 2022

Danske Spil’s revenue rose despite major challenges.

Denmark.- The former state monopoly Danske Spil has reported a rise in annual revenue against an “uncertain” backdrop in 2022. Gross gaming revenue was DKK4.98bn (€668.4m), up 3 per cent year-on-year.

Danske Lotteri Spil GGR was DKK2.81bn, up just 0.7 per cent. Danske Licens Spil’s sports betting and online casino operations generated DKK1.66bn, down 8.7 per cent due to a drop in sports betting revenue.

The uptick came from land-based gaming with Elite Gaming venues generating DKK299.6m, up 44.2 per cent following the end of Covid-19 countermeasures. Dankse Klasselotteri, which was merged with Danske Spil in April last year, generated DKK192.5m and Swush fantasy sports DKK16.1m.

Net profit came in at DKK1.73bn, up 6.2 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA was up 3.7 per cent at DKK2.56bn.

Danske Spil chief executive Nikolas Lyhne-Knudsen described the performance as “satisfactory” considering the challenges of rising inflation and interest rates, the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and low consumer confidence.

He said: “It is satisfactory, especially because, at the same time, we can state that our efforts against gambling addiction are working and that the number of customers in Danske Spil with a high risk of developing gambling addiction is continuously being significantly reduced.

“Responsible game selection, healthy gambling habits, happy customers and a healthy and profitable business must always go hand in hand in Danske Spil.”

