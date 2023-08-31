Danish streamer fined for advertising unlicensed gambling providers on Twitch

The fine follows an investigation by Denmark’s gambling regulator, Spillemyndigheden.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator, Spillemyndigheden, has reported that a streamer has been fined DKK 10,000 (€1,340) for advertising unlicensed gambling providers on Twitch. It’s the first time such action has been taken.

The regulator reported the streamer to the police after its investigation earlier in the year found him to be promoting an unlicensed operator in live steams. The police agreed that the steamer, who has not been named, had breached Danish law.

Spillemyndigheden said: “If a gambling operator does not hold a licence to provide gambling in Denmark, the operator must not market its gambling offers in neither print, electronic, nor social media.”

Earlier this week, Spillemyndigheden reported that it would increase the frequency of its blocking orders against unlicensed gambling sites from once to twice a year to block access to sites more quickly. Its latest order instructs ISPs to block another 49 illegal gambling websites, including stake.com.

Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gaming revenue in Denmark reached DKK513m (€68.8m) in June. That’s a rise of 1.1 per cent year-on-year but a drop of 13 per cent against the previous month.