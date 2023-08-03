Danish gambling revenue climbs slightly in June

Revenue rose 1.1 per cent year-on-year to €68.8m.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the country reached DKK513m (€68.8m) in June. That’s a rise of 1.1 per cent year-on-year but a drop of 13 per cent against the previous month.

Online casino GGR was DKK238m, up 8.1 per cent year-on-year but down 5.5 per cent from May. Spillemyndigheden highlighted the fact that 20.6 per cent of all online casino bets were placed on Fridays. Sports betting revenue fell 1.9 per cent to DKK154m while slots revenue fell 9 per cent year-on-year to DKK91m.

Land-based gaming revenue was level year-on-year at DKK30m, down from DKK31m in May. The daily average was DKK151,889.

In 2022, Danish gambling revenue fell by 2.8 per cent to DKK10.1bn (€1.36bn). Land-based revenue rose after the end of Covid-19 restrictions in the previous two years, but online gambling revenue fell.

Online gambling remained the largest segment accounting for 60 per cent of gambling revenue. The country had the 12th highest gambling spend in Europe but the lowest in the Nordic region, with an average spend per person of DKK2,350 (€315).

New partnerships against match fixing

Spillemyndigheden has announced that it has entered into partnerships with three sports integrity organisations to improve its monitoring of potential match-fixing. It’s entered into agreements with Sportradar Integrity Service, United Lotteries for Integrity in Sport and the International Betting Integrity Association. Spillemyndigheden will receive alerts from the three bodies when they suspect possible match fixing related to sports events held in Denmark.

Spillemyndigheden director Anders Dorph said: “We are very happy about the three cooperation agreements. They will significantly strengthen our efforts against match-fixing that we now receive the alerts directly.

“Combined with the large amounts of data we ourselves have, in the long run they can make our work even more efficient. We will be able to react very quickly and help stop behaviour that threatens the integrity of sport.”