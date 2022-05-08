Danish regulator reminds operators of duty to recognise sanctions

Danish operators have been reminded that they must freeze customer accounts if an individual is subjected to sanctions.

Denmark.- The national gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has warned operators that they must respect laws addressing customers subject to financial sanctions.

Publishing a statement on its website, the regulator reminded operators that they’re “obliged” to comply with regulations prohibiting financial transactions with “countries, individuals, groups, legal bodies or entities” in countries that have been listed for sanctions.

It said operators had a duty to screen players against lists of sanctions to prevent prohibited players from gambling. This includes referring to Spillemyndigheden’s list of sanctioned individuals as well as countries.

It also noted that if the EU decides to sanction an existing player, Danish licensees must freeze the player’s gaming account. The requirements come under Denmark’s Money Laundering Act.

The land-based gaming sector continues to show a recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Denmark. In March, total gross gambling revenue was up almost 30 per cent year-on-year to DKK 525m (€70.6m).

According to figures from Spillemyndigheden, land-based gaming machines generated DKK 110m. Land-based casinos, generated DKK 34m, the fourth-highest total on record and an increase from DKK 31m in February.