Danish gaming revenue up almost 30 per cent in March

Gross gaming revenue for March rose to DKK 525m amid a rebound for the land-based gaming sector.

Denmark.- The land-based gaming sector continues to show a recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in Denmark. In March, total gross gambling revenue was up almost 30 per cent year-on-year to DKK 525m (€70.6m).

According to figures from the national gambling regulator, Spillemyndigheden, land-based gaming machines generated DKK 110m. Land-based casinos, generated DKK 34m, the fourth-highest total on record and an increase from DKK 31m in February.

Betting generated DKK 155m, down from DKK 184m in February, while online casino revenue remained the biggest source of revenue, up 5.6 per cent month-on-month but down 7.4 per cent year-on-year, at DKK 226m.

Danish gaming regulator updates marketing guidelines

Last month, Spillemyndigheden updated its marketing guidelines on the promotion of land-based bets and slot machines at gaming halls and restaurants. Operators must now provide clearer details about the chances of winning.

The regulator has added a new section on the chances of winning on slots. Meanwhile, it’s added updated guidance on promotions and the definition of offers including extra chances to win, lotteries and tournaments and rankings.

It said the change entails how the value of promotional draws is calculated, with the number of players predicted to take part in the draw now a deciding factor.