Danish gambling revenue up in March and April

Spillemyndigheden has reported figures for gambling in Denmark in March and April.

Gambling revenue rose 14 per cent year-on-year in March.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that gross gambling revenue rose 14 per cent year-on-year to DKK 599m (€80.4m) in March and 4.8 per cent year-on-year to DKK 639m (€85.75m) in April.

Sports betting revenue rose 38 per cent in March to DKK 214m and 11 per cent in April to DKK 247m. Online casino revenue reached DKK 226m (up 14 per cent) in March and DKK 257m (up 6.3 per cent) in April.

There was a different story at land-based casinos and slots halls. Land-based casino revenue fell 6 per cent to DKK 23m in March and 8.9 per cent to DKK 32m in April. Slot hall revenue fell to DKK 103m in March (down 6.7 per cent).

The Danish regulator reported that at the end of April, there were 42,029 people registered on the ROFUS self-exclusion system, up from 40,000 at the end of March.

Danish regulator working with Facebook to combat illegal gambling offering

In March, the Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden released its annual report on its actions to combat unlicensed gambling. It says that it blocked a record 82 sites last year, up from 55 in 2021.

It also says that it began working with Facebook to close groups or delete posts that promoted illegal gambling after noticing an increase in illegal gambling being accessed via Facebook groups. It says that it is in the process of entering into a similar arrangement with Google in order to take action against gambling advertisements and search results on the company’s platform.