Danish gambling revenue rises slightly in 2023

The national gambling regulator’s report shows that revenue was up by 1 per cent.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that Danish gambling revenue rose by 1 per cent to DKK 6.8bn (€912m) in 2023. Online casino accounted for 45.28 per cent of all GGR at DKK 3.077bn (£351m), a rise of 5.95 per cent against 2022.

Betting generated DKK 2.180bn, down 5.91 per cent. Gaming machine revenue was up 1.79 per cent at DKK 1.176bn and land-based casino revenue was DKK 362m, up 3.63 per cent.

The regulator’s report also noted that there were 46,152 people signed up to the ROFUS self-exclusion system as of December 2023. Permanent registrations totalled 30,804 and temporary registrations 15,348. Spillemyndigheden said the gambling helpline StopSpillet received 523 conversations in 2023, with players accounting for 58.7 per cent, relatives 40 per cent and consultants 1.3 per cent. Players displaying problem gambling behaviour mostly played online casino (41.7%) and online betting (33.7%).

New Danish gambling information website

In December, Spillemyndigheden announced the launch of StyrPåSpillet.dk, a new public information portal. The website provides information to the public on issues around gambling, including compulsive gaming.

The website includes content for parents and teachers designed to help inform young people about safer gambling and how to identify compulsive gambling behaviour. The regulator said that primary and lower secondary school teachers would find teaching materials that can be used directly from the website for students aged 13-15.