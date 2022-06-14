Danish gambling revenue rises in April but online remains down against 2021

Revenue rose 15.1 per cent month-on-month to its highest level of 2022.

Denmark.- Gaming revenue in Denmark reached its highest total of the year so far in April, hitting DKK609m (€81.8m). It represents an increase of 15.1 per cent from April 2021, but sports betting and online gaming revenue was still down year-on-year.

Sports betting revenue came in at DKK222m, up 43.2 per cent against March of this year but down 16.5 per cent against April 2021. Online casino revenue was DKK242m, up 7 per cent month-on-month but down DKK256m year-on-year.

Land-based slot machine revenue remained steady from the previous month at DKK110m. This represents a significant rise from DKK7m in April 2021, when land-based slots venues were still affected by Covid-19 countermeasures.

Land-based casino revenue rose a little month-on-month, from DKK34m to DKK35m. This vertical generated no revenue in April 2021 due to Covid-19 measures.

Higher taxes and fees eat into Danske Spil profits for Q1

Earlier this week, the state-controlled lottery and gaming operator Danske Spil reported a drop in net profit for Q1 despite a slight increase in gross gaming revenue. Revenue for the quarter ending March 31 came in at DKK1.123bn (€151m), up from DKK1.122bn in Q1 2021.

The reopening of the company’s Elite Gaming venues after Covid-19 restrictions on land-based gaming last year saw a slight uptick in revenue despite lottery sales falling by 3 per cent year-on-year to DKK637m and Danske Licens Spil’s revenue from sports betting and gaming falling 8.4 per cent to DKK423m. The Swush fantasy sports platform contributed the remaining DKK2m.

However, net profits for the quarter were down by 2.5 per cent year-on-year to DKK392m due to 12 per cent higher tax payment (DKK149m) and higher dealer commissions (DKK105m). Other gaming costs were down slightly at DKK65m but personnel expenses rose 2.5 per cent and financial costs rose 188.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has briefed online casino and sports betting operators on the launch of Denmark’s new national electronic ID system. Denmark is introducing MitID, an updated electronic ID to replace the existing NemID.

Spillemyndigheden has also warned operators to remember that they must respect laws addressing customers subject to financial sanctions.