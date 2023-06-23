Danish gambling revenue fell by 2.8 per cent in 2022

Spillemyndigheden reported that Denmark had the 12th highest spend per person in Europe.

Spillemyndigheden has published a report on metrics for last year.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has reported that gambling revenue fell by 2.8 per cent in 2022 to DKK10.1bn (€1.36bn). Land-basd revenue rose after the end of Covid-19 restrictions in the previous two years, but online gambling revenue fell.

Online gambling remained the largest segment accounting for 60 per cent of gambling revenue. The country had the 12th highest gambling spend in Europe but the lowest in the Nordic region, with an average spend per person of DKK2,350 (€315).

Finland, Norway and Iceland have monopoly gambling markets, although Finland intends to liberalise its gambling market within the next three years.

Danish gambling regulator highlights Danske Licens Spil breaches

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden highlighted breaches commited by the operator Danske Licens Spil. It found the operator failed to make adequate anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

The first charge cites a failure in checks on one particular player’s history. It said that based on the number of transactions and amount of notifications sent to the Money Laundering Secretariat, the player should have been subject to enhanced checks, which only occurred much later. Failure to carry out sufficient checks on time constituted a breach of section 17, subsection 1 of the Danish Money Laundering Act, the regulator said.