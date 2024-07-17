Danish gambling regulator opens consultation on supplier licences

Spillemyndigheden plans to launch a supplier licence certification process next year.

Denmark. The Danish gambling regulator, Spillemyndigheden, has opened a consultation into its proposed supplier licence certification process. Shareholders including betting and igaming providers can submit responses until August 19 via a form on the regulator’s website.

The proposal is to introduce Danish gaming supplier licence certification from January 2025 in a move that follows that of neighbouring Sweden. Spillemyndigheden says that the system would improve market security and player protection standards by providing a clearer understanding of requirements. A new list of rules divides the responsibility between licence holders and game suppliers by requiring suppliers to hold a licence of their own and to file reports with the regulator.

The frequency of reports would be increased from every two months to every month. Suppliers would no longer need the approval of a licence holder to make system changes, but Spillemyndigheden will require a stronger business link to ensure that system changes do not interfere with the functioning of games or platforms.

Spillemyndigheden would be able to delay approving RNG certification by up to a month if it decides a more comprehensive analysis and testing are needed. The regulator intends to publish the final version of the rules by the end of the year.

Earlier this month, Spillemyndigheden gained new powers to deal with licensed operators who breach regulations. Amendments to the Gambling Act in force since Monday (July 1) give the regulator more options for sanctions, including the power to issue specific requests that operators must implement.

The regulator will be able to file police reports or even revoke licences for any failure to comply with its orders or their deadlines. It has also been granted expanded data processing authority to allow it to make a more comprehensive analysis of gambling data.

Meanwhile, Spillemyndigheden has announced that it will collaborate with Spilreklamenævnet, the Danish gambling advertising board, as well as the country’s consumer ombudsman to better ensure that operators comply with marketing rules.

The regulator said it will maintain regular communication with the two bodies to check that rules are met and will hold annual meetings to coordinate enforcement actions while avoiding duplication of work.