Danish gambling regulator announces three-way collaboration on marketing compliance

Spillemyndigheden will work with the consumer ombudsman and gambling advertising board.

Denmark.- The Danish gambling regulator Spillemyndigheden has announced that it will collaborate with Spilreklamenævnet, the Danish gambling advertising board, as well as the country’s consumer ombudsman to better ensure that operators comply with marketing rules.

The regulator said it will maintain regular communication with the two bodies to check that rules are met and will hold annual meetings to coordinate enforcement actions while avoiding duplication of work.

The consumer ombudsman Torben Jense said: “Our new cooperation agreement strengthens our supervision of gambling companies’ marketing. The agreement entails better internal communication, ensures coordination and prevents duplication of work, which benefits consumers.”

Spilreklamenævnet is an industry-run board formed in 2021 to deal with complaints about gambling marketing from both consumers and organisations. Ten operators and bodies initially confirmed their support: Elite Gaming, Dansk Automat Brancheforening, Dansk Kasinoforening, Danske Lotteri Spil, Danske Spil, Det Danske Klasselotteri, Landbrugslotteriet, Royal Casino, Varelotteriet and the Danish Online Gambling Association.

Judge Jacob Scherfig of Copenhagen City Court was named the board’s first chairman. Thomas Marcussen, clinic manager for the Research Clinic for Gambling Addiction at Aarhus University Hospital, and Lars Pynt Andersen, an associate professor at Aalborg University, were also appointed to the board alongside Danske Spil legal director Kate Jacquerot and Morten Rønde, director of Danish responsible gaming organisation, Spillebranchen.